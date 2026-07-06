Public anger rises over SIR process flaws

Hosapete

Public dissatisfaction has increased over the Special Voter Intensification (SIR) process being conducted at M.J. Nagar Community Hall in Hosapete city of Vijayanagar district, where many residents have raised concerns about irregularities and possible exclusion of eligible voters from the electoral list.

Residents alleged that the process is not being carried out door-to-door as planned, and instead applications are being collected and filled at a single location. They said this has created confusion and reduced proper outreach, especially among illiterate people, daily wage workers and slum dwellers who may miss their chance to enroll. Many also said that lack of awareness meetings in local areas has worsened the situation and created fear among residents about missing deadlines and documentation requirements. People are demanding more camps and doorstep verification to avoid exclusion in future rounds.

Allegations have also been raised that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) lack proper training, leading to errors in accepting and verifying applications. Residents have demanded that election authorities ensure transparency, improve awareness campaigns, and prevent any eligible voter from being left out. Some have warned of legal action if injustices continue, while officials are yet to issue an official response. Several community members said that field-level verification should be strengthened and regular monitoring must be introduced to avoid administrative lapses in voter enrollment. They added that proper training sessions for BLOs and improved coordination between departments are essential for smooth and fair implementation of the process across all wards. Citizens expect urgent corrective action from authorities at the earliest stage.

Local resident P. Venkatesh said that while the SIR initiative is important for maintaining accurate voter records, it must be implemented fairly, especially for vulnerable communities. He stressed that the right to vote is a constitutional right and urged authorities to act responsibly and ensure no eligible citizen is excluded from the list. Residents also requested regular updates through public notices and local meetings to ensure better communication between officials and the community. They emphasised that transparency and participation will strengthen trust in the electoral process and governance system.