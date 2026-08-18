HC seeks complaint copy on Kharge land row

BENGALURU

The High Court has instructed complainants to submit a copy of their private complaint in the ongoing legal dispute involving AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s family. The case revolves around serious allegations that the family illegally acquired a prime civic amenity site for the Siddhartha Vihar Trust through the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

A bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna handled the petition filed by Vijayaraghava Marathe, the state president of the Bribery-Free Karnataka Forum, and decided to adjourn the hearing until the document is submitted.

The controversy began when the Siddhartha Vihara Trust, despite being a secular organization, allegedly used false information under the Scheduled Caste quota to secure an 8,125 square meter site in Banashankari. Critics claim that Kharge used his ministerial influence back then to get the site sanctioned and enjoyed a heavy 50 percent discount on lease amounts through conniving BDA officials.

Things escalated further when an alternative plot worth around ₹130 crore in BTM Layout was transferred to the trust within just 10 days. Even though rules required building construction within 3 years, the land remained untouched, violating legal frameworks. Consequently, Marathe filed a private complaint demanding a probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the court proceedings, the Lokayukta counsel pointed out discrepancies in the complainant’s affidavit. Instead of handing the case over to the Lokayukta police, the special court chose to conduct an inquiry directly under Section 223 of the BNS due to authentication errors under Section 333 of the BNSS. This unusual move prompted the petitioner to rush to the High Court, challenging the special court’s direct handling of the matter.

Furthermore, a separate grievance involves land allotted at Devanahalli Aerospace Park despite the trust lacking aerospace experience. Although that specific land was later returned, petitioners are pressing for criminal charges and a thorough investigation. The High Court will review the private complaint copy in the next hearing to determine the proper legal path forward.