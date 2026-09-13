Bhadra water delay deepens drinking water crisis

Davanagere

Villages surrounding Malebennuru Hobli in Harihara taluk are facing a serious drinking water shortage as water has not been released from the Bhadra reservoir into the Malebennuru canals. Farmers and residents have demanded the immediate release of water, saying the shortage is affecting both agriculture and drinking water supplies.

Malebennuru Town Panchayat and several neighbouring gram panchayats depend on canal water. With the canals remaining dry, borewells are also facing pressure. Farmers said releasing water into the canals would help recharge groundwater sources and provide relief to villages dependent on borewells for drinking water.

The issue led to protests during a scheduled Praja Seva Andolana programme at Komaranahalli near Malebennuru. Farmers intercepted Deputy Commissioner G.M. Gangadharaswamy while he was on his way to attend the programme and demanded that Bhadra water be released before any government event was held. The protest was led by BJP MLA B.P. Harish. Following the confrontation, the Deputy Commissioner returned, resulting in the cancellation of the programme.

Some farmers later expressed disappointment over the cancellation, arguing that the Deputy Commissioner should have stayed and addressed their concerns. Police intervened when protesters attempted to block the road and persuaded them to withdraw.

Farmers are also angry over frequent power cuts in the region. They said load-shedding is affecting borewell operations and preventing them from irrigating paddy fields. Several villages, including Nandigudi, Basapura, Haliyal, Kambatrahalli, GT Katte, Kokkanuru, Mooginagundi, Hindasakatte and Govinahalu, are reportedly facing water and electricity problems.

Farmers said they had cultivated paddy expecting Bhadra canal water and were also relying on the promised seven-hour power supply to operate borewells. With neither water nor consistent electricity available, they fear significant crop losses.

Residents have urged authorities to prioritise drinking water and immediately release Bhadra water into the canals, while also ensuring reliable power supply for borewell operations.