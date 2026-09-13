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Give Rs 5 crore grant to Kambala, State Kambala Association appeals to government during cabinet meeting

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS, MANGALURU

The State Kambala Association (SKA) has submitted an official request to the government, demanding that the government provide special financial assistance for the organization of the Kambala competitions, which have gained international fame as a coastal folk and adventure sport, and allocate a total of Rs. 5 crore in the upcoming budget.

In view of the important state cabinet meeting to be held on September 18, a delegation led by the organization’s President, Dr Deviprasad Shetty Belapu, submitted this proposal to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the office of the Chief Secretary to the government, and the cabinet has approved it for review.

The Kambala festival held every year in the twin coastal districts is watched by lakhs of people from home and abroad. Each Jodukare Kambala meet costs at least Rs. 40 to 50 lakh to organise properly.

Organizers are spending a large amount of money to preserve and grow the sport, including awarding gold medals and cash prizes to gym owners and runners who participate in the competition.

Kambala is not just a traditional art but also a sport that provides a huge boost to the tourism and sports department. Therefore, for the 25 Jodukare Kambalas to be held in both districts, a special grant of Rs. 2.5 crore from the sports department and Rs. 2.5 crore from the tourism department, a total of Rs. 5 crore, has been demanded in the proposal.

Giving details about this, State Kambala Association President Dr Deviprasad Shetty Belapu said, the Karnataka government’s recognition under the Sports Authority and the establishment of the State Kambala Association has increased the respect of Kambala. Kambala is the proud cultural folk sport of the coastal region. However, in today’s economic situation, conducting Kambala gatherings has become a challenge for the organisers, he said.

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