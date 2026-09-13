Case filed against 22 over BJP protest in Ballari

Ballari

The Ballari Rural Police have registered a case against 22 people, including former MLA Somashekara Reddy and former Minister M.P. Renukacharya, in connection with a protest and road blockade during the BJP Chalo padayatra in Ballari.

The BJP padayatra reached Ballari city. Ahead of the event, BJP leaders and workers had installed party flags and banners at several locations within the Ballari City Corporation limits without obtaining the required permission.

According to officials, permission had been granted for installing flags only up to BITM College, which falls under the Kolagallu Gram Panchayat limits. The Deputy Commissioner had also issued a prohibitory order against installing banners and flags within the City Corporation limits.

Despite the restrictions, several BJP flags and banners were reportedly put up in areas where permission had not been granted. Corporation officials subsequently removed the unauthorised banners and flags a day before the padayatra.

The action reportedly angered BJP leaders and workers. On the morning of September 9, they staged a protest near BITM College and blocked traffic. Later, protesters sat on the Ballari-Hosapete NH-67, disrupting the movement of vehicles and the public.

Police officials attempted to convince the protesters to withdraw their agitation and clear the road. However, the BJP leaders and party office-bearers allegedly continued their protest on the highway despite repeated requests.

Following the incident, Ballari Rural Police registered an FIR against 22 individuals for allegedly blocking the national highway and obstructing public movement without permission.

The case includes former MLA Somashekara Reddy and former Minister M.P. Renukacharya among the accused. Police have taken up the matter for further investigation.

The incident has drawn attention to the enforcement of rules governing political rallies, public demonstrations and the installation of banners and flags within city limits. Authorities have reiterated that political organisations must obtain necessary permissions and follow restrictions while conducting public programmes.