India emerges as vaccine powerhouse

New Delhi

India has emerged as the world’s largest vaccine producer and a major global supplier by volume, Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday, highlighting the country’s expanding capabilities in vaccine research, epidemic preparedness and biomedical innovation.

Addressing a high-level reception for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) Board and Investors Council in New Delhi, Singh said India has moved well beyond the limitations of a decade ago. He pointed to the growth of a vibrant bioeconomy, stronger vaccine development capabilities and a scientific ecosystem capable of supporting global preparedness against future epidemics and pandemics.

The event, jointly hosted by the Department of Biotechnology and CEPI, brought together scientists, policymakers, industry representatives and global stakeholders involved in vaccine development and epidemic preparedness. The CEPI Board and Investors Council meetings in New Delhi were held a decade after the organisation’s previous governance meeting in India.

Singh noted that India has been associated with CEPI since its formative years as a founding member and long-standing strategic partner. He credited scientists and institutions for strengthening the country’s vaccine and biomedical ecosystem.

India’s bioeconomy reached $195.3 billion in 2025, growing 18 per cent year-on-year. Its biotechnology startup ecosystem expanded to 11,855 startups, including 1,780 established during 2025. Biopharma contributes nearly 30 per cent of the bioeconomy.

In the vaccine sector, India has expanded from affordable production to research, innovation, advanced biologics, clinical development and large-scale manufacturing. Singh said India supplies vaccines to more than 100 countries, accounts for nearly 60 per cent of global vaccine production and meets over 65 per cent of WHO routine immunisation requirements, strengthening its global health role further.