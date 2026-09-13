UAE outreach brings Odisha Rs 2.43 lakh cr

Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday described his five-day UAE investment outreach as a major milestone in the state’s drive towards a “Samruddha Odisha”, after securing proposals worth Rs 2,43,162 crore.

Majhi said the September 9-11 outreach in Abu Dhabi and Dubai focused on attracting investment, accelerating industrialisation and creating employment. He said the delegation held 52 business meetings, including six roundtables and 46 one-to-one meetings, with around 400 industrial leaders and representatives.

The visit resulted in eight Memorandums of Understanding and 16 Investment Intents, according to the Chief Minister. The proposals are expected to create 6,18,725 direct employment opportunities, while including indirect jobs, total employment generation could reach around nine lakh.

Majhi said the delegation also interacted with representatives from Oman and Jordan. Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior government officials accompanied him during the UAE visit.

The Chief Minister said the state’s investment mobilisation efforts continued after the Utkarsh Odisha–Make in Odisha Conclave held in Bhubaneswar in January 2025. Outreach programmes have since been undertaken in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gujarat and Singapore.

With the latest proposals, Odisha’s total investment pipeline has risen to Rs 22.5 lakh crore, including more than Rs 20 lakh crore secured earlier. Majhi said the government is working to realise its vision of a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and build a $500-billion economy within the next decade.

He said the administration is using its political and administrative capabilities to prioritise industrialisation, attract new capital and expand employment opportunities across the state further.