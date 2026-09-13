ED, IT, CBI are like BJP’s Yuva Morcha, they attack whenever they feel like it, Minister Rizwan Arshad

CH NEWS, UDUPI

The new government will complete 100 days in power, and this is a compass for the direction in which the government should move, said District In-charge Minister Rizwan Arshad.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating a public service program in the city, he commented on the ongoing padayatra in Bellary led by BJP state President BY Vijayendra.

BY Vijayendra is taking the padayatra because he is about to lose the presidency. MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal himself has said that he is taking the padayatra to secure his chair. The idea that was put forward earlier for taking the padayatra is not there at present. This is the first time that a padayatra is being taken in the state without any specific idea. He said, our best wishes to the BJP.

There is a drought situation in the state at present. Leaving aside this issue, the BJP is conducting a padayatra for political purposes. The people of the state have elected us to govern for five years. After the completion of the five-year term, we will face the elections again and come before the people, he said.

Responding to the ED raid on Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s house, Rizwan Arshad accused the ED, IT and CBI of acting like BJP’s Yuva Morcha and ABVP.

They are constantly carrying out attacks as they please. Attacks are being carried out targeting specific individuals with the aim of weakening and defeating them. Minister Rizwan Arshad complained that just as the BJP is using these investigative agencies to push its agenda through ABVP and Yuva Morcha.

Speaking about R Ashok’s Indira Kit allegations, the minister said that the Indira Kit scheme has been cancelled for now. Instructions have been given to start it again. He said that the reason for cancelling the scheme is the rise in the prices of essential commodities.