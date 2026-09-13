BRICS bodies seek stronger biz integration

New Delhi

BRICS business bodies have called for stronger economic integration, greater opportunities for women entrepreneurs and deeper cooperation among member countries to convert the grouping’s economic potential into tangible growth.

Presenting the 2026 Annual Report under India’s chairship, BRICS Women’s Business Alliance Chairperson Avarna Jain said women entrepreneurs across BRICS are creating businesses, generating jobs, driving innovation and contributing significantly to economic growth.

Jain said the next priority should be enabling more women-led enterprises to move from participation to leadership, scale beyond small businesses and access opportunities across BRICS markets. She argued that women’s economic empowerment and leadership should be treated as an economic strategy rather than a sectoral issue.

The alliance’s recommendations focus on improving access to capital and innovation, building resilience through women-led solutions and expanding successful initiatives across BRICS. Jain also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in placing women-led development at the centre of India’s growth story.

BRICS Business Council Chair Jai Shroff, meanwhile, called for greater economic integration through increased trade, investment, stronger value chains, technology sharing and new partnerships between businesses.

Shroff said BRICS already possesses enormous economic capacity, but greater collaboration is needed to translate that strength into opportunities for entrepreneurs and enterprises. The council’s recommendations align with the four pillars of India’s BRICS chairship: resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

Both bodies stressed that stronger business participation and collaboration can help BRICS economies unlock new markets, strengthen enterprises and create broader opportunities for entrepreneurs across member countries for businesses everywhere across member economies today.