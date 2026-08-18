Not an eyewitness, relief for Suraj Revanna

BENGALURU

In a major legal victory for JD(S) MLA Suraj Revanna, the 42nd ACJM Court in Bengaluru has dismissed an application filed by the 2nd accused, Shivakumar, seeking to become a pardon witness in the high-profile unnatural sexual assault case. The court upheld robust arguments presented by Suraj Revanna’s defense counsel, Gangadhar Shetty, who strongly opposed the plea on the grounds that Shivakumar was never a direct eyewitness to the alleged crime.

The legal battle stems from a sensational complaint filed on June 22, 2024, when a victim accused Suraj Revanna of unnatural sexual assault. The case was formally registered at the Holenarasipur Rural Police Station, while Suraj’s close associate Shivakumar countered with an extortion complaint, claiming the victim and others attempted to blackmail the politician for ₹5 crore. Police swiftly arrested Suraj Revanna, and the state government eventually transferred the comprehensive investigation to the CID and a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

During the recent proceedings, Shivakumar sought to turn approver, hoping to secure a pardon. However, advocate Gangadhar Shetty argued before the bench that Shivakumar was merely implicated in related charges, such as threatening the victim, and had no direct witness standing regarding the primary allegations under Section 377 of the IPC. Because he lacked firsthand exculpatory evidence concerning the sexual assault itself, Shetty contended that granting him approver status would be legally flawed.

Agreeing completely with these submissions, the magistrate court officially dismissed Shivakumar’s petition. The ruling marks a significant sigh of relief for Suraj Revanna and his legal team, preventing a potential shift in witness dynamics that could have heavily impacted the ongoing SIT probe. Investigators continue to piece together evidence in the sensitive case, with this latest judicial decision setting a strong precedent for how co-accused testimonies will be evaluated as the legal proceedings move forward in the coming weeks.