Why fear RSS? Asks Minister Dr. Yathindra

BENGALURU

Karnataka Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has firmly stated that he stands completely by his previous remarks comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to a 1000 headed serpent. Speaking in a recent interview, the minister explained that his harsh criticism stems from the group’s extensive network of affiliate bodies that allegedly spread communal divisions across society.

Dr. Yathindra pointed out that multiple front organizations operate under the banner of the ideological parent, yet frequently distance themselves from it publicly while continuing to advance its agenda. According to the leader, these groups routinely turn everyday civic matters and public debates into divisive issues centered on religion and caste rather than focusing on real public welfare.

Defending his strong stance, the minister emphasized that the Congress party operates on a secular ideology that firmly opposes communalism. He noted that top party figures, including national and state leaders, consistently speak out against such divisive forces. He added that anyone who promotes communal hatred or forces religious conversions will face direct criticism, regardless of political affiliations.

The minister also addressed recent controversies surrounding public spaces, noting that actions are taken against anyone who uses public areas without proper official permission. He clarified that rules regarding public spaces apply universally to all groups, maintaining that the government’s recent measures are fair and implemented without bias.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Yathindra stressed that he has maintained this perspective ever since he entered public life. He asserted that he has no fear of criticism and remains fully dedicated to defending secular values and challenging any ideology that threatens social harmony in the state.

Context on the controversy