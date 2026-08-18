‘States must not meddle’, DK Shivakumar warns TN

BENGALURU

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has strongly warned neighboring Tamil Nadu politicians to stop interfering in his state’s administrative affairs. This sharp political confrontation erupted following the fatal shooting of three suspected poachers by Karnataka Forest Department personnel inside the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in the Chamarajanagar district on August 15.

The incident has triggered intense friction between the two southern states. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay strongly condemned the shooting during an assembly session, demanding a high-level committee and a fair investigation. Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also pushed for a CBI probe, claiming victims’ families reported that officers opened fire on the men, leaving a fourth survivor injured and hospitalized in Mysuru.

Rejecting these demands, Shivakumar firmly asserted that federal principles dictate that no state should meddle in another’s internal governance. Stressing that every region handles its own law and order challenges, the Karnataka CM made it clear that he refuses to interfere in Tamil Nadu’s local issues and expects the same professional courtesy in return.

Defending the forest personnel, Karnataka officials stated that officers were carrying out a routine anti-poaching patrol when the armed group opened fire first, forcing the forest guards to retaliate in self-defense. While acknowledging political criticism from leaders across the border, Shivakumar reiterated that Karnataka knows how to protect the sanctity and safety of its territory.

As tensions remain elevated along the interstate border, both state administrations continue to manage the fallout from the deadly forest clash, highlighting ongoing sensitivities surrounding border security, wildlife protection, and regional politics.