Supreme Court campaign brings justice closer to Gadag

GADAG

The Supreme Court’s “Peace and Reconciliation” campaign is offering people in Gadag a chance to settle long-running disputes without travelling to Delhi.

The initiative focuses on mediation, helping parties find mutually acceptable solutions while reducing the time, expense and stress linked to prolonged court cases.

Under the programme, 28 cases from Gadag district that have reached the Supreme Court after decisions by lower courts have been referred to the Gadag District Legal Services Authority. Notices are being issued to both sides, with officials working to create an opportunity for settlement through discussion and conciliation.

Unlike a regular court judgment, where one side may win and the other lose, mediation aims to find an agreement acceptable to everyone involved. Such settlements can help resolve family, property, financial and business disputes while also protecting relationships. Successful mediation may also provide an opportunity to recover court fees.

The campaign includes pre-conciliation meetings and a Special Lok Adalat scheduled for August 21, 22 and 23. Video conferencing facilities will allow parties involved in Supreme Court cases to participate from Gadag instead of travelling to Delhi. This arrangement could make the process easier, faster and more affordable for ordinary citizens.

The Gadag District Legal Services Authority has started contacting parties, issuing notices and arranging meetings to support settlements. Advocate T. N. Bhandage said the initiative reflects the idea of “Justice at Doorstep” by bringing an important opportunity closer to people. He urged parties in the 28 cases to use the facility and seek lasting solutions through mutual understanding. The campaign also offers a practical way to reduce the growing burden on courts while making justice more accessible.

Gadag parties urged to choose faster Conciliation

Gadag officials urged parties in selected cases to use the Supreme Court’s Conciliation Conference scheme. District Legal Services Authority President and Principal District and Sessions Judge Nagaveni said the initiative offers a chance to settle disputes quickly and peacefully. She asked parties to use opportunity and resolve their cases through conciliation. Member Secretary C.S. Shivanagoudra urged parties to respond to notices and attend the pre-conciliation meeting and special Lok Adalat. He said process can settle disputes with less time and expense. Officials urged all parties to participate for lasting solutions.



