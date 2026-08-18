MP Prabha calls for better use of CSR health funds

DAVANAGERE

Davanagere MP Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun called for better use of Corporate Social Responsibility funds to strengthen public healthcare and improve services for people, especially those living in rural and tribal areas.

She made the suggestion during a Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare study tour in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Tuesday.

During the visit to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun inspected healthcare services, hospital infrastructure and patient care facilities. She held discussions with the Medical Superintendent and other officials about improving infrastructure and making quality treatment more accessible. She also met patients admitted to the hospital and enquired about their health and treatment.

Participating in the committee meeting, the MP said CSR funds from public sector undertakings should be used according to the actual needs of Ayushman health centres and public hospitals under Ayushman Bharat. She said the funds could support mobile medical units and telemedicine services, helping healthcare reach remote rural and tribal communities.

Dr. Prabha said CSR support should not be restricted to constructing buildings or buying medical equipment. She stressed that regular maintenance, technical assistance and digital connectivity should also receive attention. Such long-term support, she said, would help hospitals and health facilities continue providing effective services after initial investments are completed.

She said the main goal should be to strengthen the public health system in a sustainable way and ensure that quality healthcare reaches everyone. Better planning and use of CSR resources, she added, can also help reduce the financial burden of medical treatment on families. The MP said stronger public healthcare would ultimately benefit communities by improving access to reliable treatment and essential health services.

AT A GLANCE