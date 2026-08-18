Koppal holds preparatory meeting for Janmashtami

KOPPAL

A preparatory meeting for the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebration was held at the Koppal District Administration Building.

Officials discussed the proposed programmes, arrangements, responsibilities and other preparations needed to conduct the festival smoothly and successfully. The meeting focused on making the celebration meaningful, organized and culturally rich for everyone.

Representatives from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Kannada and Culture Department, Backward Classes Department and other departments attended the meeting. Journalists and staff members were also present and took part in the discussions. Their participation helped bring different views together and supported better planning for the celebrations. Suggestions were shared on managing activities, public participation and overall arrangements during Janmashtami.

Community leaders Kuragoda Ravi Yadav, Secretary Jagannath Yadav, Yamanurappa Banglar, Youth Unit President Ramesh N. Yadav and Kushtagi Taluk President Shivappa Mirji attended and offered suggestions. Young leaders and Yadav community members also participated actively. The meeting ended with a shared resolve to celebrate Janmashtami grandly, promote unity, and present Lord Krishna’s ideals, teachings and cultural values to the next generation. Leaders said the festival would also encourage younger people to understand the importance of tradition, devotion and community participation in everyday life and society too.