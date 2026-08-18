Wednesday, August 19, 2026
HomeStateKoppal holds preparatory meeting for Janmashtami
State

Koppal holds preparatory meeting for Janmashtami

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
125

KOPPAL

A preparatory meeting for the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebration was held at the Koppal District Administration Building.

Officials discussed the proposed programmes, arrangements, responsibilities and other preparations needed to conduct the festival smoothly and successfully. The meeting focused on making the celebration meaningful, organized and culturally rich for everyone.

Representatives from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Kannada and Culture Department, Backward Classes Department and other departments attended the meeting. Journalists and staff members were also present and took part in the discussions. Their participation helped bring different views together and supported better planning for the celebrations. Suggestions were shared on managing activities, public participation and overall arrangements during Janmashtami.

Community leaders Kuragoda Ravi Yadav, Secretary Jagannath Yadav, Yamanurappa Banglar, Youth Unit President Ramesh N. Yadav and Kushtagi Taluk President Shivappa Mirji attended and offered suggestions. Young leaders and Yadav community members also participated actively. The meeting ended with a shared resolve to celebrate Janmashtami grandly, promote unity, and present Lord Krishna’s ideals, teachings and cultural values to the next generation. Leaders said the festival would also encourage younger people to understand the importance of tradition, devotion and community participation in everyday life and society too.

Previous article
Haveri to face power cut today
Next article
MP Prabha calls for better use of CSR health funds
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.