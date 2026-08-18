Haveri to face power cut today

HAVERI

Emergency maintenance work will cause a power outage on August 19 (today) in areas served by the Neeralgi 33-kV power distribution center. Supply will remain off from 10 am to 6 pm on the 11-kV lines. Affected areas include Neeralgi, Belavigi, Halagi, Kerekoppa, Gudur, Marola, Gudasalakoppa, Mevundi, Tadahalli, Guilgundi, Galaganatha, Hulyal and nearby villages. HESCOM officials said the interruption is necessary for emergency maintenance work. Residents, businesses and consumers in these areas have been asked to cooperate and plan activities accordingly. Officials advised people to complete electrical work before the outage begins. The department requested public support during the scheduled maintenance period.