Dalit groups protest cleansing of Kharge’s venue

GADAG

A large protest was held in the city on Tuesday by the Federation of District Dalit Organizations.

Hundreds of protesters marched through major roads in Gadag and gathered at historic Mahatma Gandhi Circle for a sit-in protest. The Federation of District Dalit Organizations alleged that the venue where AICC president and Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge had spoken was later cleansed for caste reasons.

The protesters condemned claims that the place was purified after Kharge’s speech in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, using cow urine and Ganga water, along with a homa-havan ritual. They said such an act reflects caste discrimination and challenges the constitutional promise of equality.

Leaders said it was shameful to treat a public place differently because of a person’s Dalit identity. They argued that the incident was not only an insult to Kharge, but also an affront to the Constitution and the dignity of Dalit citizens.

Protesters demanded strict legal action against those responsible, saying the practice violates constitutional values. They also warned that cultural discrimination against Dalits remains a serious concern in parts of the country. A petition was submitted through the District Collector, urging the President to intervene and direct the Central Government to take firm action.

Office bearers and activists from various Dalit organizations joined the march and sit-in, calling for equality, dignity, and accountability. The protesters said public institutions must uphold constitutional principles and reject every form of untouchability. They urged authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur and that every citizen is treated equally.