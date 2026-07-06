Tuesday, July 7, 2026
HomeCityIIIT-B awards degrees to 316 graduates at 26th convocation
City

IIIT-B awards degrees to 316 graduates at 26th convocation

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
106

BENGALURU

A total of 316 students received their degrees at the 26th convocation of the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru (IIIT-B) on Sunday. Delivering the convocation address, Prof. Rajat Moona, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, urged graduates to continuously adapt to rapidly evolving technology to remain relevant in their careers. He said opportunities in academia, industry and entrepreneurship would increasingly depend on technological adaptability. Highlighting emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum computing, he said India offers immense potential for skilled professionals. Prof. Moona cautioned that while AI is transforming every sector, continuous learning and expertise are essential to remain employable.

Previous article
Public anger rises over SIR process flaws
Next article
Crop insurance registration opens for ragi and paddy growers
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.