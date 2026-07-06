IIIT-B awards degrees to 316 graduates at 26th convocation

BENGALURU

A total of 316 students received their degrees at the 26th convocation of the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru (IIIT-B) on Sunday. Delivering the convocation address, Prof. Rajat Moona, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, urged graduates to continuously adapt to rapidly evolving technology to remain relevant in their careers. He said opportunities in academia, industry and entrepreneurship would increasingly depend on technological adaptability. Highlighting emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum computing, he said India offers immense potential for skilled professionals. Prof. Moona cautioned that while AI is transforming every sector, continuous learning and expertise are essential to remain employable.