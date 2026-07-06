Tuesday, July 7, 2026
HomeStateCrop insurance registration opens for ragi and paddy growers
State

Crop insurance registration opens for ragi and paddy growers

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
114

BENGALURU

The Department of Agriculture has launched the Karnataka Raitha Suraksha Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the 2026 monsoon season in Bengaluru Urban district. Under the scheme, Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies have been notified as insurance units for major crops, while hoblis have been designated for other crops. A total of 72 Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies have been notified for rainfed ragi, while 10 hoblis in Bengaluru South taluk have been identified for irrigated paddy cultivation. The Joint Director of Agriculture said August 14 is the last date for registration. Farmers can enrol through Grama One, Karnataka One, Common Service Centres or designated banks with the required documents.

Previous article
IIIT-B awards degrees to 316 graduates at 26th convocation
Next article
Over 6 lakh traffic cases settled under 50% fine discount scheme
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.