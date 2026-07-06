Crop insurance registration opens for ragi and paddy growers

BENGALURU

The Department of Agriculture has launched the Karnataka Raitha Suraksha Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the 2026 monsoon season in Bengaluru Urban district. Under the scheme, Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies have been notified as insurance units for major crops, while hoblis have been designated for other crops. A total of 72 Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies have been notified for rainfed ragi, while 10 hoblis in Bengaluru South taluk have been identified for irrigated paddy cultivation. The Joint Director of Agriculture said August 14 is the last date for registration. Farmers can enrol through Grama One, Karnataka One, Common Service Centres or designated banks with the required documents.