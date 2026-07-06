Tuesday, July 7, 2026
HomeCityOver 6 lakh traffic cases settled under 50% fine discount scheme
City

Over 6 lakh traffic cases settled under 50% fine discount scheme

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
108

BENGALURU

More than six lakh traffic violation cases have been settled in Bengaluru since the government introduced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines from June 21. According to official data, 6,06,032 cases were disposed of between June 21 and July 4, with authorities collecting ₹18.15 crore through various payment modes. The concessional scheme will remain in force until July 10. To facilitate payments, traffic police personnel have been deployed at major junctions across the city. Simultaneously, the police have launched a special awareness drive on traffic regulations while continuing enforcement and collection of pending fines from violators.

Previous article
Crop insurance registration opens for ragi and paddy growers
Next article
Despite CEO warning, Karnataka BLOs rely on camps instead of mandatory house visits
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.