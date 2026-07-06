Over 6 lakh traffic cases settled under 50% fine discount scheme

BENGALURU

More than six lakh traffic violation cases have been settled in Bengaluru since the government introduced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines from June 21. According to official data, 6,06,032 cases were disposed of between June 21 and July 4, with authorities collecting ₹18.15 crore through various payment modes. The concessional scheme will remain in force until July 10. To facilitate payments, traffic police personnel have been deployed at major junctions across the city. Simultaneously, the police have launched a special awareness drive on traffic regulations while continuing enforcement and collection of pending fines from violators.