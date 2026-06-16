Storm destroys school roof, major damage averted

A sudden storm in Hubballi blew off school roof sheets in Bhandiwad village, causing damage but no injuries as students had already left safely.

Hubballi

A sudden and intense storm caused the roof sheets of a government higher primary school in Bhandiwad village, Hubballi taluk, to be blown away, narrowly avoiding a major tragedy.

The incident occurred within a span of five to ten minutes between 4:50 pm and 5:00 pm when strong winds swept through the area. The force of the wind lifted and scattered the metal roofing sheets of all classrooms in the school. The sheets were reportedly blown as far as 300 to 400 metres, landing on nearby trees and residential areas, while several items within the school premises were damaged.

Fortunately, the incident took place shortly after school hours, and all 200-plus students had already left the campus. This timing prevented any injuries or loss of life, though the school building and its contents suffered significant damage.

Headmaster C.I. Kusugal said that the sudden storm caused extensive damage to the roof structure and disrupted school materials inside the classrooms. He informed that the matter has been reported to the field education authorities for further action.

School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) president Mahantesh Asundi stated that six classrooms were partially damaged. He added that the scattered sheets were later collected and placed in one area to prevent further risk.

District Deputy Director of Public Instruction Umesh Bommakkanavar said the damaged sheets had been installed in 2021–22 and confirmed that the storm hit after school hours, preventing casualties. He further noted that the affected structure is an old building and has been instructed for demolition. He added that the school also has nine newly constructed classrooms, and academic activities will continue without disruption.