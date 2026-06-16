Parents, students oppose KPS Magnet Schools plan

Parents and students in Honnali protested against KPS Magnet schools demanding withdrawal of the proposed education plan.

Honnali

Parents, students, and School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members staged a protest in Honnali against the proposed establishment of KPS Magnet Schools in Arabagatte, Yarechikkanahalli, and Savalanga villages. The demonstration was organized under the leadership of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO).

The protesters marched from Sangolli Rayanna Circle to the offices of the Sub-Divisional Officer and the Block Education Officer (BEO), demanding that the government halt the implementation of the KPS Magnet School project in the region. A memorandum outlining their concerns was also submitted to local MLA D.G. Shantanagouda.

Addressing the gathering, AIDSO District President Pooja Nandihalli criticized the government’s education policy, alleging that the initiative could lead to the gradual closure of existing Kannada-medium government schools. She argued that instead of creating new magnet schools, authorities should focus on improving infrastructure and facilities in already functioning government schools, which would benefit a larger number of students.

According to protesters, a meeting involving SDMC members and head teachers of schools falling under the proposed KPS network was recently convened under the leadership of the BEO. However, the meeting reportedly ended without a conclusion after parents opposed the proposed merger of schools. Demonstrators claimed that officials were continuing efforts to establish the magnet schools despite widespread opposition.

The protesters warned that any attempt to shut down existing Kannada-medium schools would be strongly resisted through further demonstrations and public campaigns.

Responding to the concerns, MLA D.G. Shantanagouda stated that while the government had approved three KPS schools for the twin taluks of Honnali and Nyamati, existing schools would not be allowed to close. BEO Ningappa also assured parents that government schools would remain operational and that no student would be compelled to enroll in KPS schools.

Residents from several villages, including Bannikodu, Kengalahalli, Sogilu, Madapura, Kodatalu, Machenahalli, Salabalu, Madanabavi, Basavanahalli, and Bijogatte, participated in the protest, expressing concern over the future of local government schools.