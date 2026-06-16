KPTCL pilots advanced technology to boost transmission capacity by 25%

Blurb

Through the new Dynamic Line Rating system, KPTCL aims to increase power transmission capacity by 25 per cent using existing infrastructure

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has initiated a major grid modernisation programme by launching a pilot project that seeks to enhance the state’s power transmission capacity by 25 per cent at minimal cost.

KPTCL has begun implementing a Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) system on the Puttenahalli–Sahakarinagar 220 kV transmission corridor. A Letter of Intent (LoI) has already been issued for the project, making KPTCL the first state transmission utility in South India to adopt the advanced technology.

Unlike the conventional static line rating method, the DLR system uses Internet of Things (IoT)-based sensors to continuously monitor key parameters such as conductor temperature, wind speed, solar radiation and line sag in real time. The data enables grid operators to optimise power flow based on prevailing weather conditions, thereby increasing the utilisation of existing transmission assets.

Officials said the technology would allow the corporation to significantly improve transmission capacity without constructing new towers or acquiring additional land. The initiative comes at a time when Karnataka is witnessing a sharp rise in electricity demand driven by rapid urbanisation, growth in electric vehicles, expansion of data centres and the emergence of AI-powered industries.

The pilot project forms part of KPTCL’s long-term strategy to build a digitally enabled, resilient and sustainable power transmission network capable of meeting future energy requirements.

KPTCL Managing Director Dr. V. Ram Prasat Manohar said the Dynamic Line Rating system would improve operational efficiency through data-driven decision-making while helping the state address growing power demand.

The corporation believes the project could become a model for wider adoption across Karnataka’s transmission network if the pilot delivers the expected results.

BOX | Future-ready power grid

Energy Minister K J George said Karnataka continues to lead the country in adopting innovative technologies in the power sector. He noted that the Dynamic Line Rating project on the Puttenahalli–Sahakarinagar corridor would maximise the use of existing infrastructure, strengthen grid capacity and help meet rising electricity demand without substantial capital expenditure. According to the minister, the initiative is a crucial step towards building a future-ready and sustainable power system for the state.