Lokayukta raids unearth massive illegal sand stockpiles

Ranebennur

Lokayukta officials conducted a major crackdown on illegal sand mining and storage operations along the Tungabhadra river basin, uncovering large quantities of illegally stored sand and seizing heavy equipment used in the activity.

The operation was launched following complaints regarding rampant illegal sand extraction and transportation in the riverbed. Acting on the information, Lokayukta authorities formed multiple teams and carried out simultaneous raids at eight different locations in and around the region. During the inspections, officials discovered approximately 17,779 metric tonnes of illegally stored sand.

In addition to the sand stockpiles, authorities seized two excavators (JCBs) and four boats allegedly used for extracting and transporting sand from the river. Officials stated that the operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal mining activities that cause significant environmental damage and result in revenue losses to the government.

Cases have been registered at the Ranebennur Rural Police Station against several individuals allegedly involved in the illegal trade. Those named in the complaints include Ningappa Hanumanthappa Honnatteppanavar, Ganesh Ashok Bakir, Prajwal Channagoudra, Vinayak Bakir, Suresh Bakir, Shivu Ramannanavar, Huchappa Honnatti, Vivek Kallammanavar, Prakash Ramannanavar, Karabasappa Kallammanavar, Iranna Chakti of Haranagiri, and Virupakshappa Korer of Kotihal, among others.

Officials noted that unauthorized sand mining in riverbeds can have serious environmental consequences, including disruption of natural water flow, depletion of groundwater levels, riverbank erosion, and damage to local ecosystems. The authorities emphasized that strict action is being taken to prevent such activities and protect natural resources.

Investigators are currently verifying ownership details, transportation permits, and related documents connected to the seized sand. Officials warned that anyone found violating mining regulations or storing sand without valid authorization will face legal action under applicable laws. Further investigations into the network behind the illegal operations are ongoing.