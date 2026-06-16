Wednesday, June 17, 2026
HomeStateAnnadaneshwara Shila Mantapa inauguration scheduled for July 2
State

Annadaneshwara Shila Mantapa inauguration scheduled for July 2

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
121

Hanumasagar

The newly constructed Shila Mantapa at Sri Annadaneshwara Math in Hanumasagar will be inaugurated on July 2, according to Mahantayya Komari, Taluk General Secretary of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Community.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting held at Halakere Sri Annadaneshwara Math on Sunday, Komari said several major religious and developmental projects will be dedicated to devotees on the occasion. The event will include the inauguration of the Sri Annadaneshwara Shila Mantapa, the consecration of the Math’s Gaddige (sacred seat), the Gopura Kalasharohana ceremony, and the opening of newly constructed school buildings.

As part of the celebrations, a grand religious procession will be organized on July 1. The sacred Kalasha will be brought from the residence of donor Sangayya Vastrad, while the idol of the presiding deity will be taken from the house of Vishwanath Kannur. Accompanied by various bhajan groups and devotees, the procession will pass through Sri Karisiddeshwara Math before reaching Sri Annadaneshwara Math.

The Shila Mantapa will be formally inaugurated by Siddalingayya Swamiji of Vanaballari on July 2. The newly built school facilities are expected to be inaugurated by present and former legislators. The entire programme will be conducted under the guidance and leadership of Muppina Basavalinga Swamiji of Halakere Annadaneshwara Math.

Several community leaders and devotees attended the preparatory meeting, including Vishwanath Kannur, Sangayya Vastrad, Andanayya Soppimath, Prabhudeva Byali, Shivappa Kampli, Basavaraj Bachalapur, Basavaraj Chinivalar, Srisaila Motagi, Prashant Gadad, Sharanappa Bachalapar, Rudragouda Gouddappanavar, Chandrashekar Halakuli, Nagayya Hiremath, Siddaramaiah Karakandimath, Ganesh Pavadashettar, Ramesh Nidagundi, Duragesh Madivalar, Yamanur Madivalar, Sri Patribasaveshwara, and members of the Annadaneshwara Youth Association. The organizers have invited devotees from across the region to participate in the celebrations.

 

Previous article
Lokayukta raids unearth massive illegal sand stockpiles
Next article
Adhika Masa Jnana Satra concludes with devotion
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.