Annadaneshwara Shila Mantapa inauguration scheduled for July 2

Hanumasagar

The newly constructed Shila Mantapa at Sri Annadaneshwara Math in Hanumasagar will be inaugurated on July 2, according to Mahantayya Komari, Taluk General Secretary of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Community.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting held at Halakere Sri Annadaneshwara Math on Sunday, Komari said several major religious and developmental projects will be dedicated to devotees on the occasion. The event will include the inauguration of the Sri Annadaneshwara Shila Mantapa, the consecration of the Math’s Gaddige (sacred seat), the Gopura Kalasharohana ceremony, and the opening of newly constructed school buildings.

As part of the celebrations, a grand religious procession will be organized on July 1. The sacred Kalasha will be brought from the residence of donor Sangayya Vastrad, while the idol of the presiding deity will be taken from the house of Vishwanath Kannur. Accompanied by various bhajan groups and devotees, the procession will pass through Sri Karisiddeshwara Math before reaching Sri Annadaneshwara Math.

The Shila Mantapa will be formally inaugurated by Siddalingayya Swamiji of Vanaballari on July 2. The newly built school facilities are expected to be inaugurated by present and former legislators. The entire programme will be conducted under the guidance and leadership of Muppina Basavalinga Swamiji of Halakere Annadaneshwara Math.

Several community leaders and devotees attended the preparatory meeting, including Vishwanath Kannur, Sangayya Vastrad, Andanayya Soppimath, Prabhudeva Byali, Shivappa Kampli, Basavaraj Bachalapur, Basavaraj Chinivalar, Srisaila Motagi, Prashant Gadad, Sharanappa Bachalapar, Rudragouda Gouddappanavar, Chandrashekar Halakuli, Nagayya Hiremath, Siddaramaiah Karakandimath, Ganesh Pavadashettar, Ramesh Nidagundi, Duragesh Madivalar, Yamanur Madivalar, Sri Patribasaveshwara, and members of the Annadaneshwara Youth Association. The organizers have invited devotees from across the region to participate in the celebrations.