Adhika Masa Jnana Satra concludes with devotion

Gangavati

The concluding ceremony of the Adhika Masa Jnana Satra was held with religious fervour at Sri Sharadambe Temple in Sharada Nagar, Gangavati,. Devotees gathered in large numbers to participate in the special spiritual programmes organized as part of the sacred observance.

The day began with special prayers and rituals for the presiding deity and the temple’s associated idols. Religious activities included scriptural recitations, floral offerings to the Guru Padukas through Ashtottara Archana, Maha Mangalarati, traditional offerings, and continuous devotional singing by bhajan groups. The programmes created a deeply spiritual atmosphere and marked the successful conclusion of the month-long religious initiative.

Teacher Shakuntala Kulkarni delivered a discourse on the significance of the Adhika Masa Jnana Satra and explained its spiritual relevance. Addressing the gathering, Narayan Rao Vaidya, Dharmadarshi of Sri Shankara Math, said that special pujas, Ashtottara recitations, and religious lectures had been conducted continuously for 33 days in accordance with the guidance of the revered seers of Sringeri. He also appreciated the contribution of various bhajan groups that actively supported the programme throughout the observance.

Prominent devotees and community members, including Bhimasen Bhat, Mahesh Bhat Joshi, Raghavendra Alavandikar, Sheshagiri Gadad, Prakash Alavandi, Sridhar, Balakrishna Desai, Anil Alavandi, Bhimashankar, and Prahlad Diggavi, were present during the event.

Meanwhile, special religious ceremonies were also conducted at Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Temple in Satyanarayana Pete. A Sri Purushottama Homa and Poornahuti were performed under the auspices of the Vidyapeetha of Pejawar Adhokshaja Math. The temple witnessed special worship, decoration of deities, devotional singing, and a religious discourse by Vidyapeetha lecturer Vagishachar Gorebal.

Temple manager Vadirajachar Kalmangi spoke about the importance of Adhika Masa Jnana Satra. Inquiry officer Raghavendra Megur and several devotees attended the programme, which concluded with prayers for peace, prosperity, and spiritual well-being.