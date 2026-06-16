BJP slams Priyank Kharge over letter questioning RSS legality

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on state minister Priyank Kharge for writing to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and questioning the legal status and functioning of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress of hypocrisy, alleging that a party which has entered into political alliances with organisations it describes as divisive has no moral authority to question the RSS. He defended the RSS as a nationalist organisation that has served the country for decades and said attempts to target it were politically motivated.

Ashoka further alleged that Kharge had remained silent on incidents involving anti-national slogans and questioned his decision to raise concerns about the RSS. He claimed the minister was attempting to create ideological controversies for political gain and to attract the attention of the Congress leadership.

The BJP leader also linked Kharge’s remarks to internal Congress politics, alleging that the minister was seeking to strengthen his position within the party by taking on issues related to the RSS. According to Ashoka, such statements were aimed at generating media attention rather than addressing governance concerns.

Criticising Kharge’s performance in the departments under his charge, Ashoka claimed the minister had failed to deliver tangible results and was instead focusing on political issues. He alleged that the repeated targeting of the RSS was part of a broader strategy to remain in the public spotlight.

The controversy stems from Kharge’s recent communication to Bhagwat seeking clarification on the legal standing and activities of the RSS, which has triggered a fresh political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in Karnataka.

The BJP maintained that the RSS has played a significant role in nation-building and social service and accused the Congress of attempting to malign the organisation for political purposes. The exchange has further intensified the ongoing war of words between the two parties ahead of key political battles in the state.