B K Hariprasad to take oath as president

Chitradurga

Around 5,000 party workers and leaders from the district are expected to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad, scheduled to be held on June 21 at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Former minister H. Anjaneya said the event is being organised on a large scale and will witness the participation of senior Congress leaders and national figures. He made these remarks during a preparatory meeting held in Chitradurga on Sunday.

He said that the ceremony will formally mark the assumption of office by Hariprasad, and leaders from across the state will attend the programme. According to him, invitations have been extended to senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal, and Randeep Surjewala. He also said that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be felicitated on the occasion.

Anjaneya claimed that the Congress government’s five guarantee schemes have helped make Karnataka “hunger-free,” and dismissed opposition criticism that the state is facing financial distress. He alleged that similar welfare models introduced by the Congress have been replicated by other states to win elections.

He also raised internal party concerns, stating that there are issues regarding representation and social justice, particularly in relation to internal reservation. He said he would soon lead a delegation to the party high command to demand corrective measures and better opportunities for dedicated party workers.

KPCC vice president Muralidhara Halappa described Hariprasad as a seasoned organiser and mass leader who has worked across the country in strengthening the party. He expressed confidence that the new leadership would bring electoral success in upcoming elections.

Party leaders said workers are expected to arrive from several districts including Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Ramanagara, and Ballari, making the event a major show of strength for the Congress organization.