2 deaths in Dattagalli fire raise questions over Excise, Police and Fire Safety Lapses

Illegal bar blaze exposes governance failure in Mysuru

Shyam Sundar Vattam

Mysuru

The tragic death of two persons in a fire accident at an allegedly illegal bar and restaurant at Dattagalli on Monday has sparked serious questions about the functioning of law enforcement and regulatory agencies in Mysuru.

The incident has exposed what many see as a disturbing culture of negligence, allowing illegal businesses to thrive despite clear violations of the law.

Investigations have revealed that the establishment reportedly lacked permission to serve liquor, yet continued operations openly and without fear of action. The incident has raised concerns about how such an illegal venture could function unchecked in Mysuru, the home district of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has blamed the Excise Department for failing to curb the illegal sale of liquor. However, critics argue that responsibility cannot rest solely with the Excise Department. Questions are also being raised about the role of the Police Department, which conducts regular patrols across the city but allegedly failed to detect or act against the unlawful activities.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department too has come under scrutiny. Reports suggest that the building allegedly lacked adequate fire safety measures and may have violated several safety regulations. Critics contend that timely inspections and enforcement could have prevented the tragedy and saved two precious lives.

The incident has reignited concerns over the effectiveness of Mysuru’s bureaucracy. Observers point to a recent case in which a narcotics manufacturing unit operating on the city’s Ring Road was unearthed by Mumbai Police, while local authorities reportedly remained unaware of its existence. The episode had already raised questions about intelligence gathering and enforcement mechanisms in the city.

Public anger is growing over what many describe as selective enforcement of laws. While police frequently register cases against individuals for consuming liquor in public places, allegations persist that several establishments along the Ring Road openly serve liquor without valid licences.

Residents and civic activists claim that illegal liquor-serving outlets continue to operate under the protection of influential networks and administrative apathy. The Dattagalli tragedy, they argue, is not merely an accident but a consequence of systemic failure and lack of accountability.

As investigations continue, citizens are demanding a comprehensive crackdown on illegal businesses and strict action against officials found responsible for regulatory lapses. For many, the Dattagalli fire has become a grim reminder that failure to enforce the law can have fatal consequences.