“Legislators’ Walk Towards the People” Programme to be launched in Anekal

Intro: New outreach initiative aims to address civic issues through direct public interaction.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Anekal MLA B. Shivanna has announced the launch of a new public outreach initiative titled “Legislators’ Walk Towards the People”, aimed at creating a direct platform for residents to voice their concerns and seek solutions to local civic issues.

The programme will be implemented across all municipalities and city councils in the Anekal Assembly constituency in the coming days. According to Shivanna, the initiative is intended to strengthen communication between elected representatives, government officials and the public, ensuring that local problems are identified and addressed more effectively.

The MLA made the announcement after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for road development works taken up under the Chief Minister’s Urban Upliftment Scheme in various wards of Bommasandra Municipality.

Addressing officials and local residents, Shivanna stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in all wards under the municipality’s jurisdiction. He directed municipal authorities to take proactive measures to prevent water shortages and improve civic services.

He also emphasized the importance of conducting regular ward meetings. Such meetings, he said, would help officials gather first-hand information about issues faced by residents and enable quicker resolution of grievances.

“The Legislators’ Walk Towards the People programme will help us understand local concerns better and provide a dedicated platform to address them. Regular interaction with citizens is essential for effective governance,” Shivanna said.

The MLA also reviewed ongoing infrastructure projects in the constituency. He noted that drainage works are progressing in Hebbagodi, Chandapura and Bommasandra municipalities and said contractors have been instructed to complete the projects without delay. Efforts are also underway to repair potholes and improve road conditions across the taluk.

As part of the event, Bhoomi Puja was performed for cement road and drainage development works in Wards 10, 16 and 23 of Bommasandra Municipality.

During the programme, residents highlighted several local issues, including drinking water scarcity, the need for a protective compound wall around the cemetery, and incidents of miscreants damaging graves. Shivanna assured them that the concerns would be examined and necessary action would be taken in coordination with the concerned departments.

Block Congress President Linganna, leaders Shashikumar, Gopal, Banahalli Abhi, Kitdaganahalli Anand Babu, Ramachandra, Sampath, Srinivas, Municipal Chief Officer Venkatesh, Engineer Chandradhar and other officials were present.