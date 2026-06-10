Temporary bridge washed away, cut off from Belthangady

Belthangady

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district afternoon led to the collapse of a temporary bridge over a local stream in the Ambadabettu area, severely disrupting connectivity for thousands of residents.

The temporary structure had been built to maintain connectivity between villages such as Nad, Indabettu, Kolli, Guripalla, Pad, and Kayyangu while a new small bridge is under construction at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore. The old bridge had been dismantled for reconstruction, and a diversion road made of mud was created alongside the construction site to serve as a temporary crossing.

However, following intense rainfall on Tuesday evening, the stream overflowed and submerged the temporary road under nearly three feet of water. Large portions of the mud embankment were washed away, effectively cutting off access to the region. Movement of vehicles was restricted from both ends by local residents and police as a precautionary measure.

Locals said that if the rainfall continues, the entire temporary route may be completely washed away, further worsening the situation. With the bridge now inaccessible, residents, including schoolchildren and daily commuters, will have to take a detour of nearly 20 km to reach nearby towns such as Ujire and other surrounding areas.

Residents also alleged that repeated requests to complete the bridge work before the monsoon were not acted upon, and construction progress has been slow. They warned that prolonged delays could leave the region isolated throughout the rainy season.

In a related incident, rainwater entered shops in the Somanthadka area of Mundaje village due to blocked drainage on a local road, causing waterlogging in commercial spaces. Strong winds also resulted in the uprooting of several arecanut and rubber trees across rural parts of the taluk.

Power supply disruptions were reported in several villages, while multiple private mobile towers went offline intermittently, leaving residents facing communication difficulties during the heavy rainfall spell.