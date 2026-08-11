Japanese man gets Rs 75,000 after seven-year legal battle

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BENGALURU

Japanese national Hirotoshi Tanaka, who spent 19 days in Bengaluru Central Prison and nearly seven years fighting legal battles, has finally received Rs 75,000 compensation from the Karnataka government.

The 36-year-old psychology graduate came to Bengaluru in October 2019 to study English. His troubles began after he objected to classes being cancelled at his academy. During an argument with its head, Tanaka admitted punching him after grabbing his arm.

R T Nagar police registered a case against him for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. Though the offences were bailable, Tanaka was arrested on November 23, 2019, and remained in custody for 19 days.

After his release, Tanaka alleged that a police officer demanded money from him on multiple occasions. He later approached the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC), alleging bribery and harassment.

The Karnataka High Court quashed the FIR in November 2020 after the coaching centre head agreed to settle the dispute. Tanaka was deported to Japan in April 2021 but continued pursuing his complaint.

The KSHRC ruled in his favour in May 2022 and recommended Rs 75,000 compensation, besides disciplinary action against the police officer. Tanaka subsequently approached the Karnataka High Court seeking implementation of the recommendation.

After years of delay, the state government paid Rs 75,000 to his counsel’s account on June 22.

“I have a lot of respect for the police, but not at the cost of my self-respect.” Hirotoshi Tanaka, Japanese national

Tanaka’s seven-year legal journey