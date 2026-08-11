Two workers killed in Bengaluru underpass cave-in

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Two workers were killed and three others injured after soil caved in at an under-construction underpass near FTII Circle in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 11 am while workers were engaged in construction work being undertaken by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Preliminary information suggested that water had accumulated in a pit dug for laying reinforced cement concrete (RCC). While workers were pumping out the water, the soil suddenly collapsed, trapping five workers.

Three workers managed to escape, while two were buried under the soil. One of them, Sonaram, 26, from Odisha, was rescued and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Another worker, Parimal, 31, died after being trapped beneath the soil.

The injured workers were identified as Sadanand, Sunil and Irmiyaz, reportedly from Jharkhand and West Bengal. Police and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

BDA Commissioner P. Manivannan said the collapse may have been caused by rain and announced plans for a probe by a retired judge and a chief engineer.

“We have decided to ask a retired judge and a chief engineer to probe the incident,” Manivannan said.

He added that the contractor had been directed to bear the treatment expenses of the injured workers and compensate the families of those killed. If the contractor failed to act immediately, BDA would make the payments and recover the cost from the contractor.

“The soil suddenly collapsed, maybe due to rains.” P. Manivannan, BDA Commissioner

UNDERPASS CAVE-IN

2 — Workers killed

— Workers killed 3 — Workers injured

— Workers injured 11 am — Approximate time of collapse

— Approximate time of collapse Location: Near FTII Circle

Near FTII Circle Agency: Bangalore Development Authority

Bangalore Development Authority Probe: Retired judge + chief engineer

Probe ordered into cave-in

Two workers died and three were injured after soil collapsed at a BDA underpass construction site near FTII Circle on Tuesday. Five workers were trapped after soil gave way while water was being pumped from an RCC pit. BDA Commissioner P. Manivannan said a retired judge and chief engineer would probe the incident. The contractor has been directed to compensate the victims’ families and cover treatment expenses.