Prakash Raj claims name deleted from Bengaluru electoral rolls

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BENGALURU

Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday claimed that his name had been deleted from the electoral rolls in Bengaluru during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a video posted on his X account, the National Award-winning actor said he was among the 65 lakh voters whose names had allegedly been removed from the electoral rolls following the revision.

“I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose vote rights have been deleted from Bangalore constituency after SIR,” Raj said, describing the development as a “joke”. He said he was born and educated in Bengaluru and had been associated with theatre in the city.

Raj also pointed out that he had contested as an MP candidate from the constituency. He said he would now find out the procedure required to restore his name and voter ID.

“Kya kya kagaz dikhana padega (what all papers will I have to show) to get back my voter ID?” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Raj alleged that authorities could use their powers to deny some citizens the right to vote but questioned whether they could prevent voters from defeating those in power.

There was no immediate response from Election Commission officials regarding Raj’s claim. However, reports said his name appeared in the ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others) list of Bangalore Central’s Shantinagar constituency, with “permanently shifted” cited as the reason.

The development comes weeks after a city court granted Raj conditional bail in a criminal case arising from a private complaint alleging that he illegally possessed four voter identity cards registered at different locations. The actor has said he would pursue the process to restore his electoral registration.