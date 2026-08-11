Byappanahalli police rescue student near railway tracks

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Byappanahalli police safely rescued a student found sitting near railway tracks in an emotionally distressed state.

Around 1.07 pm, a member of the public noticed the boy near the tracks within Mahadevapura police limits and immediately alerted the Namma 112 emergency helpline. The information was promptly relayed to ASI Venkataraju L. and HC Hanumanthappa Dasara, who were on duty in Hoysala-32 of Byappanahalli police station.

The police personnel reached the spot within three minutes and found the boy sitting close to the railway tracks. Recognising the potential danger, they calmly approached him, spoke to him and moved him to a safe location.

The personnel then contacted the boy’s mother and asked her to come to the spot. Police counselled both the student and his mother and advised them appropriately before handing the boy over to his mother.

The incident highlights the importance of public vigilance and the swift response of the Namma 112 emergency system. The timely intervention of the citizen and police personnel helped avert potential danger and ensured the student’s safe reunion with his family.

Quick police response ensures student’s safety

A responsible citizen’s alert call to Namma 112 helped Byappanahalli police safely rescue a student found near railway tracks on August 7. Police reached the spot within three minutes, moved the emotionally distressed boy to safety and contacted his mother. After counselling the student and his mother, police handed him over to his family. The prompt response helped prevent potential danger.