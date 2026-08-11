Ashoka demands Nagendra’s resignation before Assembly session

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka on Tuesday said the BJP would not allow the Assembly session to proceed as long as B. Nagendra remained a minister and demanded that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar immediately seek his resignation.

Speaking at a press conference, Ashoka questioned Nagendra’s reinstatement despite multiple cases allegedly pending against him. He said Nagendra faced three CBI cases, five Lokayukta cases, one SIT case, a CID case in Karwar and another case in Chennai, with 31 cases under investigation.

“Nagendra has to be in court every day. He is still an accused. In this situation, when will he come to Vidhana Soudha? When will he do the department’s work?” Ashoka asked.

He said issues including Bidadi Township and KPSC needed discussion during the session, but insisted that Nagendra’s resignation should precede any proceedings. He also questioned why Nagendra had been removed earlier and subsequently reinstated.

Referring to the alleged ₹187-crore Valmiki Corporation scam, Ashoka said retaining a minister linked to the controversy had tainted the entire Cabinet. He alleged that ₹89 crore had been misappropriated and claimed the money was used for elections.

Ashoka also accused the government of forcibly removing Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti instead of moving a no-confidence motion.

‘New loot’ in Clean Bengaluru

Ashoka alleged that the Congress government was “looting” people in the name of the Clean Bengaluru campaign. He criticised the proposed charges on vacant sites with garbage and said waste management was already covered under existing taxes.

He questioned the government’s action on vehicles parked on roadsides, encroachments on footpaths and potholes. He claimed garbage collection charges for flats had increased from ₹40 to ₹400.

The BJP, he said, would stage protests at Deputy Commissioners’ offices and inside and outside the Assembly.

“This is daylight robbery being committed by the government itself.” R. Ashoka, Leader of Oppn

BJP announces protests

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka said the BJP would intensify its agitation against the government, beginning with protests at all district headquarters and outside Deputy Commissioners’ offices. He said protests would also be held inside and outside the Assembly. Ashoka demanded Nagendra’s resignation and questioned his reinstatement despite several ongoing cases. He also criticised the government’s garbage charges and alleged that Bengaluru residents were being burdened with additional taxes.