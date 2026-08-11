Congress synonymous with corruption, alleges Chalavadi

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

BJP leader and Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Tuesday accused the Congress of being synonymous with corruption and alleged that the party had introduced corruption to the country.

Speaking at the BJP state office Jagannatha Bhavan in Malleswaram, in the presence of State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra and Assembly Opposition Leader R. Ashoka, he alleged that Congress leaders selectively raised issues and later avoided responsibility.

Referring to protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET issue, Narayanaswamy alleged that the Congress had mobilised protests in the name of students. He claimed disruptive forces subsequently attempted to create a threat to the country, following which the Centre introduced stringent measures.

He criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he opposed both examination leaks and measures aimed at preventing them.

“What did Rahul Gandhi do then? He opposed the leaks as well as measures to prevent leaks. Isn’t this a double standard?” Narayanaswamy asked.

Referring to student protests in Jharkhand, he said students were demanding justice over alleged injustice. He alleged that the Congress and its ally were in power in the State and accused the government of suppressing protesting students.

“Where have those who protested at Jantar Mantar disappeared?” he asked.

Narayanaswamy said the BJP would stand with the struggles of young people and urged citizens to contribute to national security.

He also alleged that the Congress encouraged corrupt practices, referring to remarks allegedly made by party leaders in connection with former minister Nagendra’s case.

BJP backs student protests

BJP Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the party would stand with young people protesting against injustice. Referring to student demonstrations in Jharkhand, he accused the Congress-led government and its ally of suppressing protesters. He questioned the absence of those who had earlier participated in protests at Jantar Mantar and urged the youth to continue raising their concerns peacefully while safeguarding national interests.