Bengaluru woman alleges dowry harassment, threats after marriage

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

A Bengaluru woman has alleged dowry harassment, physical abuse and threats by her husband and in-laws following her marriage in June 2025. She has also alleged that police action on her complaint was delayed for around eight months.

According to the woman’s complaint, her family provided dowry, including a car, at the time of her marriage to Sheikh Afran. She alleged that her husband told her on the first day of their marriage that he did not like her and subsequently subjected her to harassment. She further alleged that he was involved with another woman.

The woman alleged that members of her husband’s family made her perform household chores and subjected her to physical harassment. She claimed she was forced to massage family members and alleged that hot water was poured on her hands during the harassment.

Her family reportedly approached police in November and filed a complaint. The woman has now alleged that effective action was not taken despite the passage of about eight months.

The family has also levelled allegations against a former officer of the South East Women’s Police Station, claiming the officer demanded and accepted Rs 1.2 lakh to register a case. The allegation has not been independently established.

The family has further alleged that the accused had links to an influential minister, resulting in lack of action. The woman also alleged that her husband threatened her life after she approached police seeking action and compensation.

The allegations remain claims and require verification through investigation and official findings.