Harmful chemicals in cosmetics will invite ban: Khader

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Karnataka government will consider banning cosmetics found containing harmful heavy metals or carcinogenic substances, Health Minister U.T. Khader said.

The statement came after Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) officials collected 22 cosmetic samples, including lipstick, sunscreen, soap, shampoo and talcum powder, from roadside vendors, malls and showrooms across Bengaluru on Monday.

FSDA Commissioner Srinivas K. said preliminary analysis had detected carcinogenic substances in some products. Officials also identified 23 types of heavy metals and chemicals in various cosmetics. Samples will undergo laboratory testing, following which the government will decide on further action against brands.

“After laboratory analysis, if any harmful heavy metal content is found in cosmetics of any brand, the government will take a decision on banning them,” Khader said.

Meanwhile, FSDA officials continued inspections of hotels and eateries. The kitchen of Skyye lounge bar at UB City was locked after officials seized 45 kg of rotten meat, 6 kg of rotten vegetable cutlets, mouldy food, reused cooking oil and expired dairy products.

Officials said 132 kg of food articles and 15 litres of used cooking oil were seized and discarded from five other establishments. Notices were issued to several hotels for food safety violations.

Special inspections were also conducted at international food businesses in the Greater Bengaluru Area. At a McDonald’s outlet on Brigade Road, officials found magnesium sulfite being used in connection with treatment of used frying oil and issued a notice to the operator.

“If harmful heavy metal content is found, the government will decide on banning them.” U.T. Khader, K’taka Health Minister

FSDA ACTION

22 — Cosmetic samples collected

— Cosmetic samples collected 23 — Types of chemicals/heavy metals identified preliminarily

— Types of chemicals/heavy metals identified preliminarily 5 — Other establishments inspected for food violations

— Other establishments inspected for food violations 132 kg — Food articles seized and discarded

— Food articles seized and discarded 15 litres — Used cooking oil discarded

— Used cooking oil discarded 45 kg — Rotten meat seized at Skyye

FSDA steps up inspections

The Food Safety and Drug Administration has intensified inspections across Bengaluru following concerns over cosmetics and food safety. Officials collected 22 cosmetic samples for laboratory testing and reported preliminary detection of carcinogenic substances and heavy metals. Hotel inspections also resulted in seizure and disposal of rotten food, expired dairy products and used cooking oil. Authorities said legal action would follow confirmed violations.