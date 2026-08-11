Former Council chairman says resignation hurt him deeply

Hubballi

Former chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti said he was deeply hurt by the events that led to his resignation.

Speaking to reporters at his home office in Hubballi on Tuesday, he said such a development had happened for the first time since 1956, when a chairman was asked to resign.

Horatti said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had earlier asked for his resignation. He told the Chief Minister that he would resign on August 14, when the House resumed after the condolence motion. However, on August 7, the Chief Minister, KPCC president and about 20 legislators arrived at the annexe and pressed him to resign immediately.

He said he tried to avoid confrontation and explained that he had already announced his resignation date. The group, however, remained firm and even had the resignation letter typed. To calm the situation, Horatti signed it.

He said the law required the Chairman to submit his resignation to the Deputy Chairman. Since that post was vacant, he wanted to complete the appointment process first. Shocked by the sudden events, he wrote to the Governor to inform him about what had happened. He stressed that it was not a complaint.

Horatti said the Council had been a model for country, making developments painful for him. He was upset that he was not allowed to deliver a speech and thank members for their support during his tenure. He said Congress should not have announced a candidate for constitutional post on party letterhead. Horatti said he would continue attending House proceedings as a member.

AT A GLANCE