Satish Jarkiholi backs Lakshmi Hebbalkar for Cabinet

BELAGAVI

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said Congress leaders had discussed creating a Deputy Chief Minister post, but he stressed that neither he nor his supporters had demanded it.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, he said the discussion was in the party’s interest and should be handled at the proper forum, not publicly.

Jarkiholi said the party should recognise its leaders and he would not apply pressure. He said he had not heard of any plan to change his portfolio, which remained a decision for party leaders. He also said one Cabinet place was being kept for a woman MLA and backed minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

He rejected claims that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was ignored during recent Cabinet changes. Jarkiholi said Siddaramaiah remained in Congress and would continue working for the party, while the high command would discuss the issue. On H C Mahadevappa’s resignation, he said the party had already responded and taken a decision earlier.

He said portfolio allocation would be completed by August 13, with a meeting also planned to discuss administrative reforms. On Cauvery water, he said Karnataka was releasing around 2 TMC daily to Tamil Nadu, so there was no need for a Karnataka bandh. He said drought-like conditions were reported in Yaragatti, Savadatti and Ramadurga, and a video conference was planned with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to review the situation and discuss administrative reforms too.

Jarkiholi said B Nagendra would remain a minister despite BJP objections. He said the SIT report had not found charges against Nagendra, while the ED and CBI had filed charge sheets and the case was continuing in court. He also said Nagendra had travelled to Delhi with High Court permission already granted.