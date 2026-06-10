Indrali station road in Udupi falls into disrepair

Udupi

The approach road connecting National Highway 169A to Indrali Railway Station has deteriorated significantly, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters, residents and tourists who use the stretch daily.

The road, which serves as a key access point to one of Udupi’s busiest railway stations, is reportedly in a severely damaged condition with uneven surfaces, potholes and broken interlocking blocks. Commuters say the stretch has become increasingly unsafe for two-wheelers, pedestrians and vehicles, especially during peak hours.

Residents have raised concerns over poor drainage management along the route. According to local accounts, a rainwater drain originating from the highway has been partially disrupted, causing water to flow directly onto the road during rainfall. The existing drainage system is also reportedly clogged due to lack of regular maintenance, leading to waterlogging during the monsoon season.

Another major concern is the condition of the road leading to the railway station goods shed, which has worsened over the years due to continuous heavy vehicle movement. The stretch serves as an important logistics corridor where goods transported by rail are further distributed across Udupi district. Frequent movement of trucks and loading vehicles, combined with inadequate upkeep, has left the road surface severely damaged.

During rains, the situation worsens as potholes fill with water, making it difficult for motorists to judge road depth and increasing the risk of accidents. Stagnant water and poor drainage have also raised public health concerns, including the potential spread of vector-borne diseases.

Local commuters, including auto-rickshaw drivers, have expressed frustration over daily difficulties. They say the narrow road width and damaged edges make vehicle movement hazardous, with several instances of minor accidents reported due to vehicles slipping off the road margins.

Residents have urged the authorities to undertake urgent repair works, restore the drainage system and improve overall maintenance of the stretch. They warned that further delay could worsen monsoon-related risks and disrupt access to a key transport hub in the city.

The public has appealed to district officials and civic bodies to prioritize restoration of the road to ensure safe and smooth connectivity to Indrali Railway Station and surrounding areas.