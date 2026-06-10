Priority to provide infra to every village: MLA Somashekar

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BENGALURU

MLA ST Somashekar said that sincere efforts will be made to provide infrastructure to every village in Yeshwantpur constituency and develop it into a model constituency.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Rajakaluve barrier development work at a cost of about Rs 18 crore in Ganigarapalya of SRS Extention of Talaghattapur ward of Yeshwantpur assembly constituency, he said that sincere efforts will be made to adequately provide basic amenities such as roads, sewerage, drinking water and street lighting to all the villages in the constituency.

He said that the grant released by the state government has been used for drinking water supply, roads, sewerage, educational progress etc. by distributing it adequately to all the wards of the constituency and the villages under the Gram Panchayat limits, and the pace of development has been increased, and the concerned officials have been instructed to take necessary steps for development in the constituency as soon as possible.

Former BBMP member Arya Srinivas, Ward President Arun Kumar, former Block President Amruth Gowda, General Secretary Jayakumar, Prakash, Women’s wing President Soumya, Rani and others were present.