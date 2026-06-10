Thursday, June 11, 2026
HomeCityPriority to provide infra to every village: MLA Somashekar
City

Priority to provide infra to every village: MLA Somashekar

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
115

CH NEWS
BENGALURU

MLA ST Somashekar said that sincere efforts will be made to provide infrastructure to every village in Yeshwantpur constituency and develop it into a model constituency.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Rajakaluve barrier development work at a cost of about Rs 18 crore in Ganigarapalya of SRS Extention of Talaghattapur ward of Yeshwantpur assembly constituency, he said that sincere efforts will be made to adequately provide basic amenities such as roads, sewerage, drinking water and street lighting to all the villages in the constituency.

He said that the grant released by the state government has been used for drinking water supply, roads, sewerage, educational progress etc. by distributing it adequately to all the wards of the constituency and the villages under the Gram Panchayat limits, and the pace of development has been increased, and the concerned officials have been instructed to take necessary steps for development in the constituency as soon as possible.

Former BBMP member Arya Srinivas, Ward President Arun Kumar, former Block President Amruth Gowda, General Secretary Jayakumar, Prakash, Women’s wing President Soumya, Rani and others were present.

Previous article
Temporary bridge washed away, cut off from Belthangady
Next article
Tumakuru-C’durga-D’gere rail line by 2028: Somanna
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.