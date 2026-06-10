Tumakuru-C’durga-D’gere rail line by 2028: Somanna

Intro: The Union Minister of State for Railways reviewed the progress of railway projects in Bengaluru and Tumakuru.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna held a review meeting with senior railway officials to review the progress of ongoing and proposed railway infrastructure projects in Bengaluru and Tumakuru.

The review included various infrastructure works including Road Over Bridges (ROB), Road Under Bridges (RUB) and Foot Over Bridges (FOB). He said that Karnataka’s much-awaited new rail project, the Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davanagere direct rail line, will be completed by 2028.

A total of 32 ROB and RUB works are in progress in the Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency, the major ones being Panditanahalli, Maidala, Baddihalli, Batawadi, Heggere, Mallasandra, Benchegere, Nittur-Mysore road, Nandihalli Gate and bridges on BH road towards Hassan and Bidiregudi. The Minister directed the officials to complete all these works by 2026-27.

The Minister closely reviewed the 191 km long Tumakur-Chitradurga-Davanagere new rail line project, which is being implemented at a total cost of Rs 1,801 crore under a 50:50 cost sharing model between the Karnataka Government and the Railways. This project will bring a new revolution in the connectivity of Central Karnataka.

The Minister said that more than 92% of the land required for this project has already been acquired. The Urukere-Thimmarajanahalli (13.31 km) section has been completed and is ready for operation. The entire project is targeted to be completed by February 2028.

The progress of the ambitious 206 km long Tumakuru-Rayadurga new rail line project connecting the states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh was brought to the fore in the meeting. A total of Rs 2,496 crore is being allocated for this massive project.

Out of the total length of this project, 83 km. of the railway line has already been successfully commissioned. The Tumakuru-Urukere section, which is currently in progress, has passed the Statutory Safety Inspection, while the Pavagadh-Doddahalli section is fully prepared for inauguration. The work on the remaining lines is progressing at a rapid pace, with more than 97 percent of the land acquisition process having been completed, a railway release said.

Somanna stressed that coordination with the state government is essential to expedite the remaining land acquisition process, get timely approvals for road closures and diversions, and resolve utility relocation issues like power lines, water pipelines and forest clearances.

Senior railway officials, including Ajay Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, South Western Railway, were present in the meeting.