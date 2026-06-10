‘12,719 women not eligible for Gruhalakshmi scheme in B’luru South’

Intro: The work of identifying the deceased beneficiaries of the ‘Gruhalakshmi scheme, one of the five guarantees of the state government, is underway.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

It has been found that the scheme money has been deposited in the accounts of 6,624 deceased people in Bengaluru South district alone so far. In addition, 4,800 women paying IT-GST have also been found to be beneficiaries of the scheme.

In this context, the names of a total of 12,719 ‘Gruhalakshmi’s’ in the district have been removed from the list of beneficiaries of the scheme.

Under the scheme, the government pays an amount of Rs 2,000 every month to the head of each family.

The scheme was launched in August 2023, and 2,82,030 women in the district had registered their names for the scheme.

Many of them have died, and money was also being paid into their accounts. In order to prevent this, the Women and Child Development Department, which is responsible for the implementation of the scheme, had started the process of tracing the deceased beneficiaries. So far, 6,624 women who were beneficiaries in the district have been found dead.

The number of deceased beneficiaries is highest in Kanakapura. In the last three years, 3,058 people have died in this taluk.

Officials of the Women and Child Development Department have taken steps to recover the money deposited in the accounts of deceased beneficiaries. Information is being collected through local Anganwadi workers to prevent misuse of the scheme while the money is being paid into the accounts of deceased beneficiaries, JR Dinesh, Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development Department, told.

Meanwhile, 4,800 women who are paying income tax and GST have been found to be beneficiaries of the scheme and the authorities have taken steps to remove their names from the list. Meanwhile, there are 1,295 women in the district who are eligible for the Grihalakshmi facility but have not seeded their Aadhaar to their bank accounts. Thus, a total of 12,719 women in the district, including 1,295 who have not seeded their Aadhaar, 6,624 who are deceased and 4,800 who are GT-GNT payers, have been excluded from the Grihalakshmi scheme.

BOX

‘Ensure no money transferred to bank a/c of deceased’

As many as 6,624 beneficiaries registered under the Grihalakshmi scheme have died due to various reasons, including illness, accident, and natural death. Of these, 1,777 names have been dropped from the scheme, while steps have been taken to remove the names of the remaining 4,847. Officials have been instructed to ensure that no money is transferred to the bank accounts of the deceased, K Raju, District President of Guarantee Schemes Authority.