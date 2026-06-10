Iran war makes nuclear disarmament harder: Lee

Intro: South Korea’s President Lee warns US-Iran tensions strengthen North Korea’s nuclear stance while stressing diplomacy and security balance.

SEOUL

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has said that the ongoing US-Iran conflict has made it even less likely for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons programme, highlighting rising global security concerns.

In an interview, Lee said the war has strengthened Pyongyang’s belief that nuclear weapons are necessary for its survival. He made the remarks during a conversation with The Economist on the first anniversary of his inauguration. At the same time, Lee noted that US President Donald Trump’s “unique personality” could still help bring North Korea back to dialogue.

He said diplomacy remains possible, even in a tense international environment.

The South Korean President also reiterated his country’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation. He said it is neither “desirable nor realistic” for South Korea to develop its own nuclear weapons.

On national security, Lee stressed that South Korea must take greater responsibility for its own defence while continuing to work closely with allies. He also reflected on the country’s recent political turmoil following former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration in 2024, saying South Korea now has an opportunity to move beyond instability and build a stronger future.

Lee suggested introducing a basic income system funded by excess corporate profits, especially from major semiconductor companies benefiting from the global AI boom. He also acknowledged legal uncertainties he may face after leaving office, saying there is a “high possibility” of impeachment or legal action depending on ongoing trials related to his earlier political roles. Meanwhile, reports said US military strikes in the region have further increased tensions with Iran, raising fears of broader escalation.