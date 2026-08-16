MLA D. Ravi Shankar urges youth to follow Rayanna

HUNSUR

While birth and death are natural certainties of life, what truly matters is how a person contributes to society and the nation during their lifetime. This inspiring thought was shared by K.R. Nagar MLA D. Ravi Shankar, who urged talented young individuals to embrace the patriotism, ideals, and fierce fighting spirit of freedom fighter Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna to achieve greatness.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Jayanthotsava and Pratibha Puraskar event organized jointly by the Hunsur Taluk Kurubara Sangha and the Kanaka Employees Union, the MLA encouraged students to place education above all else. He advised them never to settle for minor successes, but to pursue higher studies with clear goals, deep interest, and relentless hard work, assuring them that success will naturally follow with the guidance of good teachers.

During his address, Ravi Shankar also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the local community members for their vital financial backing and love during his election campaign. He promised to continuously support community development and the educational advancement of bright students.

As part of the celebrations, over 125 talented students from the Kuruba community who scored above 80% in the 2026 annual SSLC and II PUC exams, alongside high achievers in the 2026 NEET examinations, were honored with special awards and incentives. Former MLA H.P. Manjunath paid floral tributes to Sangolli Rayanna’s portrait and encouraged students to bring pride to their families and teachers.

Several prominent leaders, including Sri Shivanandpuri Mahaswamy of Kanaka Gurupeetha, were present alongside local officials and retired soldiers who received special felicitations for their service.