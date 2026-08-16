FSSAI notices trigger corrective measures

Blurb: FSSAI notices have prompted food companies to remove misleading claims, revise labels and withdraw non-compliant products from sale.

New Delhi

Several Food Business Operators (FBOs) have taken corrective measures after receiving notices from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over misleading claims, non-standardised products and labelling violations.

The regulator said major FBOs responded promptly to its notices, with corrective actions ranging from withdrawing misleading claims to changing product names and revising packaging to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

According to FSSAI, Honest Innovations For You Private Limited and Heliostone Specialities Private Limited were found using misleading trademarks. Both companies changed the names of the products following notices issued by the food safety regulator.

Rajasthan Agro and General Industries also faced action over a misleading trademark. The company removed or deleted the misleading claims and stopped using the term “ppm” in product-related communication.

In another case, Iota Nanotechnology Private Limited was flagged over non-standardised products. Following the notice, the company removed misleading claims from its product label and stopped production of non-standardised water.

Panchamrutha Industries Private Limited was issued a notice concerning an electrolyte drink and subsequently delisted the product from its website.

FSSAI also highlighted corrective measures taken by Livyor Ventures Private Limited over “vegan” and “healthy” claims printed on its Livyor Roasted Edamame Beans label.

The company said the claims were printed inadvertently due to a lack of awareness about applicable regulations. It apologised, submitted a corrected label and said it would destroy existing packaging carrying the non-compliant claims. Livyor has also begun revising its product labels to prevent similar violations in the future, according to FSSAI.