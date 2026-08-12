Bank of America pledges $250 billion for US infrastructure

New York

Bank of America said on Wednesday it plans to deploy $250 billion by July 2027 to support digital and infrastructure projects across the United States, joining a growing push by major Wall Street banks to finance investments in artificial intelligence, energy and critical infrastructure. The bank said its new Critical Infrastructure Finance Initiative will provide lending, investments, capital markets services and banking and advisory support for projects considered important to the US economy. The programme is aimed at mobilising large-scale private capital while supporting economic growth and job creation.

Bank of America said the $250 billion commitment will focus on three major areas. The first is digital infrastructure, including artificial intelligence data centres and computing facilities. The second covers energy and power infrastructure, including renewable energy generation and energy storage. The third includes core infrastructure such as transportation networks and natural gas projects. The target will be measured over an 18-month period beginning January 1, 2026, and ending July 4, 2027. Karen Fang, global head of infrastructure and sustainable finance at Bank of America, said meeting the country’s growing infrastructure requirements would require capital to be deployed across increasingly connected sectors.

Fang said the financing would include corporate and project-level funding through both public and private markets. She added that the bank could deploy more capital after July 2027 if demand remains strong, as many infrastructure projects require substantial investment before becoming operational. The initiative comes as demand for AI data centres, critical minerals and energy infrastructure grows rapidly in the US. Technology companies are expanding computing capacity, while rising electricity demand is encouraging investment in power generation, transmission and storage.

Bank of America’s announcement follows similar moves by other major US financial institutions. Morgan Stanley recently said it would facilitate about $1.5 trillion over the next decade for technology and infrastructure projects, while JPMorgan Chase announced a $1.5 trillion plan last year focused on strategic industries. Fang said greater infrastructure investment could support economic growth and create long-term employment opportunities.