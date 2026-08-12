Exports grew 15% in 4 months, says Goyal

New Delhi

India recorded around 15 per cent growth in exports during the first four months of the current financial year and is targeting total exports of $1 trillion this year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said recently.

Goyal said the latest export performance reflected India’s growing strength in global markets despite continuing uncertainty and geopolitical conflicts. He said achieving the $1 trillion target would be a significant milestone, noting that exports stood at about $863 billion in the previous financial year. The minister’s comments come as India seeks to expand its presence in international markets through trade agreements, greater competitiveness and wider market access for domestic businesses. India has concluded several free trade agreements in recent years, creating additional opportunities for exporters across different sectors.

During April-June, India’s exports rose 15.92 per cent to $129.32 billion, while imports increased 19.89 per cent to $216.18 billion, according to available trade data. Final export and import figures for July are scheduled to be released on August 13. Goyal has stressed the need for Indian businesses to improve scale, competitiveness and access to overseas markets to sustain export growth. The government is also seeking to strengthen domestic manufacturing and encourage companies to identify products that can be produced competitively within India.

India recorded its highest-ever combined goods and services exports of about $863 billion in 2025-26, with merchandise exports contributing around $442 billion and services exports exceeding $421 billion. The government now aims to build on this performance and push exports towards the $1 trillion mark during the current financial year. Goyal said the strong growth in the first four months provides encouraging signs, although global economic conditions and geopolitical uncertainties remain key challenges for exporters.